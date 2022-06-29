JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult and a child were injured in a singe-vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 28.

The accident happened on Interstate 59 southbound at the 84 mile marker south of Ellisville. Jones County firefighters said they found a Ford F-150 with a trail of debris from the truck strewn along the side of the road.

According to witnesses, the vehicle had been traveling south on the interstate when it suddenly began to roll over.

Investigators said both occupants inside the vehicle were extricated from the vehicle and appeared to have non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.