MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Moselle on Friday, March 31.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. on Ovett-Moselle Road at Tower Road.

At the scene, crews found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with moderate damage.

Five people were in the Honda and two were in the Toyota. Two occupants of the Honda needed to be extricated. They suffered moderate injuries and were taken to an emergency department.

The other people involved in the crash declined medical transportation.