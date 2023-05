JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a fiery vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 in the media just north of the 76 mile marker just before 2:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle had overturned and was on fire. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

One occupant had minor injuries, and the second had moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.