HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.

Officials determined that two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the building, which turned physical outside. They said private security tried to deescalate the situation, and a shot was fired.

Two people were treated at a local hospital for their injuries. HPD officials said no charges have been filed at this time.