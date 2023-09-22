JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured after a four-wheeler and car crashed in Jones County.

The accident happened on Highway 84 near Summerland Road around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a four-door sedan off of the highway and in the wood line, as well as a four-wheeler on the side of the road.

Two people were injured after a four-wheeler and car crashed in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Two people were injured after a four-wheeler and car crashed in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Officials said the sedan had one individual inside. The person on the four-wheeler sustained minor injuries, as did the occupant of the car.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the incident.