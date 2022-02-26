MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a morning house fire in Moselle on Saturday, February 26.

Jones County fire officials said homeowner Brenda Doyle woke up around 6:20 a.m. feeling short of breath. She woke her husband and realized their bedroom was filled with smoke. The two were able to escape the home out of their bedroom window.

Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, Union, Boggy, Johnson and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Tower Road. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Two injured in morning house fire in Moselle, (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

Fire officials said two people were injured. One person was taken to an emergency department.

Jones County Fire Council officials are reminding neighbors to install smoke detectors and change the batteries in them every six months when the time changes.