HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds.

The two people had their injuries treated at a local hospital.

HPD officials said an argument led to the shooting that happened outside the business. They said more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.