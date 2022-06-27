JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home on Blackledge Circle just after 2:30 p.m. The homeowner and his wife were able to escape the fire without being injured.

The homeowner told firefighters he believed the fire started in the outdoor kitchen near the rear of the home.

Two firefighters sustained moderate injuries while working to put out the fire. One was transported to the emergency department for treatment of a heat related illness. He was treated and released.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Officials said multiple firefighters were rehabbed at the scene due to the intensity of the fire itself and the high temperature outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.