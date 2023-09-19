JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at a home on Monroe Road just after 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a small wood-framed home on fire. A nearby wood-framed home was partially involved.
Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish both fires.
Officials said a passerby had stopped and awakened individuals in the two closest structures and got them out of their homes.
Firefighters said a Ford Mustang was also damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported.
Both homes were uninhabited, according to officials.