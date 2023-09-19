JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Monroe Road just after 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a small wood-framed home on fire. A nearby wood-framed home was partially involved.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish both fires.

Officials said a passerby had stopped and awakened individuals in the two closest structures and got them out of their homes.

Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Firefighters said a Ford Mustang was also damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported.

Both homes were uninhabited, according to officials.