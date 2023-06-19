JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Deputies arrested two Jones County men after a chase on Thursday, June 15.

Authorities said the driver, 50-year-old David Cleckler, rammed a Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) narcotics vehicle twice during the chase on Highway 84 East. They also said he resisted arrest at the Dollar General on Holifield Road after he was stopped.

The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Preston Atwood, was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Deputies said the threw a handgun and 97 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle during the chase.

Atwood appeared in court and was given a $5,000 bond. He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

David Cleckler (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Preston Atwood (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Investigators said Cleckler was initially arrested and taken to the detention facility. He was later taken to South Center Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) after deputies said he admitted to swallowing crystal methamphetamine.

Cleckler was taken back to the detention facility after being released from the hospital. He was initially charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of felony assault on a police officer. He was also charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, trafficking of a controlled substance and ex-convict in possession of a firearm.

Cleckler was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 19.