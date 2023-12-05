LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating two related thefts at businesses on Bush Dairy Road.

Investigators said the thefts happened in the early morning hours of Monday, December 4.

Surveillance cameras showed a 2020 flat bed utility trailer being stolen from Rent All of Laurel just before 2:00 a.m. The suspect vehicle is a blue GMC 2500 pickup truck.

Shortly afterwards, deputies said suspects in the same truck and another pickup stole three John Deere tractors from AGUP Equipment across the street from Rent All of Laurel.

Jones County deputies are investigating two related thefts at businesses on Bush Dairy Road. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Anyone with information on the two thefts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).