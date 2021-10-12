Two killed in Jefferson Davis County wreck

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly Crash_91570

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people from Prentis were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, October 9.

The accident happened on Highway 13 N. and West Whitesand Road in Jefferson Davis County just before 3:30 p.m. According to the Daily Leader, the wreck involved a red 2006 Pontiac G5 and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Suzette Pittman, 40, and Laderick Anderson, 43, were in the Pontiac. They both died at the scene.

Authorities said the Silverado was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Monticello. They have not released any additional information about the accident at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories