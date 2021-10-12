Two killed in Jefferson Davis County wreck

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people from Prentis were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, October 9.

The accident happened on Highway 13 N. and West Whitesand Road in Jefferson Davis County just before 3:30 p.m. According to the Daily Leader, the wreck involved a red 2006 Pontiac G5 and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Suzette Pittman, 40, and Laderick Anderson, 43, were in the Pontiac. They both died at the scene.

Authorities said the Silverado was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Monticello. They have not released any additional information about the accident at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).