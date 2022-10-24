LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked outside the building.

A third person was shot in the leg. They were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cox said the suspect was described as a Black male who appeared to be in his 20s. He was wearing a red shirt and black pants when he ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.