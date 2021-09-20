Two men arrested after incident at Jones County home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested two men after an incident at a home on Highway 84 west. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 19.

According to investigators, Jesse Craft, 36, and Jason Bustin, 36, were beating on the door of the home. The homeowner, who was armed with a gun, went to the door.

Deputies said the situation escalated quickly, and the homeowner fired several shots at Craft because he was in fear for his safety. Investigators said Craft was not hit by the gunfire.

The homeowner was able to hold Craft at gunpoint until deputies arrived and arrested him. They searched the location and found Bustin passed out by the highway near the home.

According to investigators, Craft admitted to smoking meth and said Bustin had been using fentanyl prior to the incident.

Jesse Craft (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Bustin (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Craft and Bustin were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Craft has been charged with public drunkenness, and Bustin has been charged with driving under the influence first offense – other.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.