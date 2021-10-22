Two men arrested for meth possession in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested two men during a narcotics search in Eastabuchie.

Investigators said Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, and Andre Ruffin, 36, were both arrested on individual charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Jones County narcotics agents said they seized 62 grams of methamphetamine along with weapons during the operation.

Orndroffe Ruffin (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Andre Ruffin (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Both men are being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.