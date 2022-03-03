JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested two men on Wednesday, March 2 on illegal narcotics charges.

Investigators said Johnathan Taylor, 31, and Lonnie Reid, 41, were arrested at a home on B.W. Patterson Road in Moselle after the sheriff’s department received complaints about drug activity.

According to deputies, were both facing individual court trials on previous drug charges and were both out on bond when they were arrested.

Taylor has been charged with sale of meth and tampering with physical evidence. Reid has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Johnathan Taylor (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department)

Lonnie Reid (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department)

Both men are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until they appear in Jones County Justice Court.