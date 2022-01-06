Two men charged in kidnapping, rape of two-year-old in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men have been charged in the kidnapping and rape of a two-year-old.

The Daily Leader reported Keldrick Magee, 33, and Kim Lodge, 62, were arrested in Covington County Wednesday night. They were taken to the Jefferson Davis County jail Thursday morning.

Magee has been charged with four counts rape, one count sexual battery and one count kidnapping. Lodge has been charged with two counts rape and one count kidnapping.

Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves denied bond for both men on Thursday.

Authorities said the victim is in Child Protective Custody after recovering at a Jackson hospital. According to investigators, the child was kidnapped on December 30 in Bassfield. He was found the following afternoon in Sumrall.