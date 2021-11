HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men connected to a shooting that happened on November 8.

The shooting happened outside of a Holiday Inn on Highway 49 around 10:00 a.m. One man was injured in the shooting.

Police released surveillance pictures of the two men.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

If you know the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.