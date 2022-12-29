JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday.

Edward “Edwin” Earl Massey, 42, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant in association with a possession of a weapon by felon charge. Massey was also charged with another count of possession of a weapon by a felon in connection to the shooting on Tuesday.

A second man was arrested at the home for on outstanding warrants from the Laurel Police Department. he was taken to LPD for processing.

Massey is now incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.