Two musical events to be held at PRCC in January

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two musical events are scheduled in January to be held at the Pearl River Community College (PRCC) Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts.

R&B/pop singing group Committed will perform on Friday, January 14 at 6:00 p.m. The group won Season 2 of The Sing-Off and is considered one of the top a cappella groups in the country. Tickets are $12.

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform on Monday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m. Orchestra seating tickets are $22 and balcony seating tickets are $17.

Tickets for both events can be purchased here or by calling (601)-403-1180. Discounts are offered for groups of 11 or more.