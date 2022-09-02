JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two malnourished and neglected horses were rescued in Moselle on Thursday, September 1.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the horses were rescued from Ben Thompson Road. They’re at least ten-years-old, but likely in their mid-teens.

“Deputies found the conditions the horses were living in to be deplorable with very little to no grass to eat, no feed and a small water source that contained black water,” JCSD officials said.

Miranda Swilley with Homeward Horse & Hound in Seminary was able to take in the horses. They are being cared for at her organization.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

The horses were rescued following “numerous” complaints from neighbors.