Two Perry County women arrested in separate child abuse cases

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two women in Perry County have been arrested and charged in two separate cases of child abuse. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, both parents and their children tested positive for crystal meth.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Janis Marie Pitts on July 22, 2021. She was charged with Felony Child Abuse. Her bond was set at $30,000.

On August 18, 2021, 26-year-old Morgan Lashae Leger was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse. Her bond was set at $20,000.

