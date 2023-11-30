JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Mississippi homes were damaged by fires Thursday morning.

The first fire happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Highway 15 in Jasper County. Volunteer firefighters in Jones County responded to the scene to assist.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said no one was injured during the fire.

The second fire happened around 9:15 a.m. on Old Highway 15 in Jones County. Officials said firefighters found smoke coming from the single wide mobile home when they arrived.

The first fire happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 30 on Highway 15 in Jasper County. (Courtesy: Shady Grove VFD)

The second fire happened around 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 30 on Old Highway 15 in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

No human injuries were reported due to the fire, but the family did lose their dog and cat.