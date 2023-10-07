JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were rescued from a wreck after a vehicle overturned in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council responded to the crash on Antioch Drive just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

After the crash, nearby residents were able to extinguish a small fire on the hood of the vehicle and assisted the driver. Firefighters worked for almost an hour to extricate the passenger from the vehicle.

Two people were rescued from a wreck after a vehicle overturned in Jones County on Oct. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Officials believe the vehicle may have been traveling north on Antioch Drive when it struck a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. The passenger, who had critical injuries, was airlifted to a hospital.