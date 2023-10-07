JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were rescued from a wreck after a vehicle overturned in Jones County.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council responded to the crash on Antioch Drive just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6.
After the crash, nearby residents were able to extinguish a small fire on the hood of the vehicle and assisted the driver. Firefighters worked for almost an hour to extricate the passenger from the vehicle.
Officials believe the vehicle may have been traveling north on Antioch Drive when it struck a tree.
The driver was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. The passenger, who had critical injuries, was airlifted to a hospital.