Two state inmates sentenced for sex crimes die at hospitals

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, two-state inmates sentenced for sex crimes have died at off-site hospitals.

Alex Jackie Pearson, 70, died early Thursday morning at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville.

Pearson was found guilty by a jury in Hancock County on August 29, 2019, for seven counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful touching of a child. He was serving a 45-year sentence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

Eric Alan Joosepson, 72, at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, died Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at Greenwood Leflore County Hospital. He was sentenced on June 1, 2007, to serve 15 years after pleading guilty to two counts of fondling in Lowndes County.

The cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy results for both cases.