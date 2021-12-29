Two teen girls uninjured after rollover crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two teenage girls were uninjured after a rollover crash in Jones County on Wednesday, December 29.

Jones County deputies said the teens were driving on Bush Dairy Road when their car began to slide on a wet curve near the bridge of the road. The car flipped down the embankment and landed wheels-down on a stump and metal fence posts.

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department

The driver was 17-years-old and the passenger was 16-years-old. Shady Grove Fire and Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.