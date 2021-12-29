Two teen girls uninjured after rollover crash in Jones County

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two teenage girls were uninjured after a rollover crash in Jones County on Wednesday, December 29.

Jones County deputies said the teens were driving on Bush Dairy Road when their car began to slide on a wet curve near the bridge of the road. The car flipped down the embankment and landed wheels-down on a stump and metal fence posts.

  • Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department
  • Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department
  • Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department

The driver was 17-years-old and the passenger was 16-years-old. Shady Grove Fire and Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories