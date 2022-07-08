HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two teenagers for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both from Lamar County, were arrested on Tuesday, July 5. Police said the two wrecked the stolen vehicle and tried to run from the scene near East 7th and River Avenue.

Investigators said the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, was stolen from 6072 U.S. 98 Wal-Mart just after 7:30 p.m.

Both teenagers have been charged with one count of grand larceny auto in connection to the incident. They have not been identified.