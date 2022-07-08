HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Hattiesburg Police said two teens were arrested and charged in connection to a stolen vehicle Tuesday, July 5.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both of Lamar County, were arrested after they wrecked a stolen vehicle and attempted to run from the scene near East 7th and River Avenue around 10:30 pm.

The vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen from the Highway 98 Walmart just after 7:30 p.m.

Both teens have been charged with one count of grand larceny auto in connection to the incident.