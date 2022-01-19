Two teens survive Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two teenagers survived a car crash in Jones County on Tuesday, January 18.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the crash happened in the Glade Community around 12:00 p.m. on Old Highway 15. Northeast Jones senior Timothy Powell was taken to Forrest General Hospital for a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a punctured lung. The other passenger was able to walk away from the crash.

According to the newspaper, volunteers from Glade, M&M, Johnson and Powers, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EmServ responded to the crash.

