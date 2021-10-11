Two-time breast cancer survivor hosts annual Pink Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 8th annual Pink Monday took place in Town Square Park.

Hundreds of cancer survivors and their supporters attended the event, which was centered around breast cancer awareness and creating a community support team. The founder, Regertha Jenkins, is a two time breast cancer survivor.

“It’s something I was diagnosed in ’89 when I lost my left breast. 2005, it came back as stage three; fast growing and real aggressive type of cancer. And during that time, I had to go through chemo. My husband would say, ‘You just be so sick,’ but I tell him all my good days outweigh my bad, so I won’t complain. And the Lord just put it on my heart to honor survivors and that’s my way of giving back,” Jenkins explained.

The donations will be used to purchase Post-Mastectomy Prosthesis, which are bras for women who have had both breasts removed. The goal is to purchase 12 to 20 bras for women this year.