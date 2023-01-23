LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road.

While at the scene, officers were informed that a victim had arrived at South Central Regional Medical Center seeking treatment. The victim had been shot twice while in a vehicle outside the business.

Cox said Tydarrious Keshawn Thames, 27, and Ethan Haze Jordan, 26, both of Jones County, have been identified as the suspects. They’re wanted for aggravated assault.

  • Ethan Haze Jordan (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)
  • Tydarrious Keshawn Thames (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Anyone with information about their locations can call the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.