LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road.

While at the scene, officers were informed that a victim had arrived at South Central Regional Medical Center seeking treatment. The victim had been shot twice while in a vehicle outside the business.

Cox said Tydarrious Keshawn Thames, 27, and Ethan Haze Jordan, 26, both of Jones County, have been identified as the suspects. They’re wanted for aggravated assault.

Ethan Haze Jordan (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Tydarrious Keshawn Thames (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Anyone with information about their locations can call the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.