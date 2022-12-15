HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation.

They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall on Monday, December 5.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the individuals can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.