HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify two suspects who burglarized a church van.

Surveillance video appeared to show two individuals outside Word of Faith Christian Church on October 11. Police said the suspects shattered the window of the church van and stole the vehicle’s battery.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.