Two suspects are wanted for burglarizing a storage unit in Hattiesburg.(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two suspects are wanted for burglarizing a storage unit in Hattiesburg.

Police said the commercial burglary happened in the 100 block of Lurty Avenue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A white Chevrolet Truck loaded items from a storage unit.

Police said the suspects are a white male and a white female.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.