JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on Saturday, May 28.

Deputies said the the burglary happened around 2:17 a.m. on Riels Road. The two are accused of taking miscellaneous items from a building.

Investigators said the two were spotted on security footage using a dark-colored car during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.