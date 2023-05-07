JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two suspects, who were wanted in Virginia, have been arrested in Jones County, Mississippi.

Sgt. Elizabeth Walley with the Sandersville Police Department said officers received a notice early Sunday morning from Bedford County, Virginia, for two individuals wanted for possible sex trafficking, along with the suspects’ vehicle information.

According to Walley, one police officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the Love’s truck stop in Sandersville. Jones County deputies assisted Sandersville police with the arrests.

Walley said Child Protection Services (CPS) was notified to help the two minors.

Virginia authorities will extradite the two suspects on felony charges of child abuse/neglect.