COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County deputies are searching for two suspects in connection to a string of auto burglaries.

Investigators said the burglaries occurred during the early morning hours of Monday, September 25 in the north and south area of Highway 84.

According to deputies, multiple items were stolen, including cash, wallets, and weapons. A surveillance picture from a game camera showed the two suspects carrying guns.

Anyone with information about the auto burglaries can contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.