HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men are wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the two suspects made unauthorized purchases of more than $500 at Academy Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 98 on Thursday, August 11. They left the store in a white car.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects or the car can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.