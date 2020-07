HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

Police said the two individuals pictured are both wanted for questioning in reference to purchasing items with a stolen credit card from Wal-Mart on Highway 49.

If you have any information regarding the two individuals, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.