Two wanted for credit card fraud investigation in Hattiesburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson City Council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to remove the statue of former President Andrew Jackson outside city hall. The statue has been outside city hall since the 1970s. Council members said it will be moved to an appropriate place, like a museum.

I commend the city for the way this action was taken, by a vote of people who were elected by the people of Jackson to represent them. Therefore, this is obviously a reflection of the will of the people of the City of Jackson. This is the way we do things here, in an orderly fashion under the rule of law.