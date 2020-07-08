Two wanted for credit card fraud investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to find two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing credit card investigation.
Police said both are wanted for questioning in reference to purchasing items with a stolen credit card from Sullivan’s Grocery.
