JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss (WHLT) – Jefferson Davis County deputies are searching for two men in connection to a fatal shooting.

Authorities said the fatal shooting happened at the intersection of J.E. Johnson and Highway 42 in Prentiss on April 21, 2023. The victim has not been identified by authorities.

Deputies said they’re searching for 18-year-old Deonta Crews, of Monticello, and 25-year-old Riley Braxton Davis, of Monticello, in connection to the shooting.

Deonta Crews (Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Riley Braxton Davis (Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.