JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted after the owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron area was shot during an armed robbery on Thursday, July 28.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Fast Stop owner, Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa, was shot in the overnight armed robbery. He was taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was then transferred to Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was listed in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Investigators are now searching for Tyveron Morgan and an unidentified second suspect. They said both should be considered armed and dangerous. A silver four-door passenger car with heavy front end damage is associated with the suspects.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about their locations can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.