Two wanted for shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for two suspects involved in a Thursday night shooting. Police said the shooting left one man injured on Martin Luther King Avenue.

According to Hattiesburg police, 21-year-old Darius Powe has two active warrants for aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Police said 21-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.