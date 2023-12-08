HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Bath & Body Works store in Hattiesburg.

Police said warrants have been issued for Shelby Leggett, 23, of Hattiesburg, and Jasmine Wheeler, 24, of Petal. They are both wanted for felony shoplifting.

The incident happened at the Bath & Body Works store located on Turtle Creek Drive on September 4, 2023.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.