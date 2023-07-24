HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two woman, who are wanted on felony shoplifting charges.

Police said they’re searching for Nyxavia PaShay Jackson, 23, of Hattiesburg, and Jaliyah Laconia Nicole Fields-Goss, 21, of Hattiesburg.

According to investigators, between June 30 and July 16, 2023, both women entered a commercial business in the 6100 block of Highway 98 on seven different occasions with an unoccupied baby car seat. Police said the two women gathered and concealed numerous items before leaving the business without paying.

Police said the grand total of stolen merchandise from the business is $3,529.10.

Nyxavia PaShay Jackson (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Jaliyah Laconia Nicole Fields-Goss (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

If anyone has any information on either of their whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.