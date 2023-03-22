Perry County deputies are searching for two suspects who stole multiple guns from a business. (Courtesy: Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies are searching for two suspects who stole multiple guns from a business.

Investigators said they received a burglary report at Two Rivers in Richton on March 20, 2023.

Surveillance video showed two men breaking into the business and going to the glass cabinets where the firearms were kept. The owner told deputies seven handguns were missing.

Investigators said the guns have been entered into the NCIC as stolen.

If anyone has information on the burglary, the can contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867).