HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify two people wanted for credit card fraud.

Police said the two suspects used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Walmart on Highway 49 on August 27, 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation and the individuals are wanted for questioning.

If you know the identity of the individuals, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or call (601)-582-STOP.