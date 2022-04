HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation.

Police said the women stole a 65-inch television from Dirt Cheap on October 9, 2021.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.