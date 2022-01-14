Two wanted on child abuse charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find two suspects wanted on child abuse charges.

Investigators said Royesha Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Sampson, 24, both face two counts of felonious child abuse. They’re accused of abusing two children who were each one-year-old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Royesha Williamson (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Marcelus Sampson (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals should contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).