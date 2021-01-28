Two women injured after car crashes into tree in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A single-vehicle collision into a tree sent two women to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning in Jones County.

South Jones and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the incident on Old Progress Road at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver and passenger entrapped in the car and worked to pull them out immediately.

The two occupants inside the car were transported to the local emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene to assist.

There is no word on what caused the single-car crash.